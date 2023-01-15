 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Siraj's form is great sign for India going into World Cup, feel Kohli and Rohit

PTI
Jan 15, 2023 / 09:02 PM IST

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been on the sidelines due to a lower back stress fracture, Siraj has emerged as India's most successful bowler in ODIs in the past year.

Mohammed Siraj with teammates celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Avishka Fernando during the 3rd ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at Greenfield International Stadium, in Thiruvananthapuram, on January 15, 2023. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma feel pacer Mohammed Siraj's outstanding run of form in 50-over cricket augers well for the Indian team heading into the World Cup later this year.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been on the sidelines due to a lower back stress fracture, Siraj has emerged as India's most successful bowler in ODIs in the past year.

"(Mohammed) Shami has always been there for us but the way Siraj has come in and done with the new ball has been has been outstanding," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after India's 317-run win over Sri Lanka in the the third and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram.

"He has taken the maximum number of wickets in the powerplay, which was an issue for us early. He is always making the batters think, which is a great sign for us going into the World Cup." Siraj, who rocked the Sri Lankan top-order, missed out on a fifer and returned with impressive figures of 4/32.

"Good to see how he (Siraj) was bowling and he deserved all those slips. He is a rare talent, the way he has come up over the last few years is good to see," skipper Rohit said.

"He has come from strength to strength and that's really good for Indian cricket.