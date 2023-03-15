 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sindhu crashes out of All England Championship, falls at first hurdle for third time this season

PTI
Mar 15, 2023

The world number nine Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, lost 17-21 11-21 in the 39-minute women's singles contest.

Sindhu led 6-5 and then made it 16-13. But the Chinese shuttler won seven straight points to lead 20-16 before taking the first game in 21 minutes. (PV Sindhu (File Image)

There was no end to P V Sindhu's poor run as the star Indian shuttler made a first round exit from the All England Championships after losing to Zhang Yi Man of China in straight games here on Wednesday.

This is the third time that Sindhu has lost her first round match this year.

She had lost to Carolina Marin of Spain in Malaysia Open in January before exiting the Indian Open at the same stage in the same month.