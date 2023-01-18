Shubman Gill fastest Indian to complete 1000 ODI runs

Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in ODIs as he reached the mark in 19 innings, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

Gill, who made his ODI debut in January 2019, also became the joint second-fastest to 1000 runs in terms of innings alongside Imam Ul Haq of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman had crossed 1000 runs in 18 innings.

Gill's India teammates Kohli and Dhawan, who he has replaced in the team, had completed 1000 runs in 24 innings.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat in the first ODI against New Zealand after getting to his second straight ODI century.