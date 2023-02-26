 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sharath Kamal, the athlete who defies age

Arun Janardhan
Feb 26, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal is one of the senior pros, who will be the oldest player at next week's WTT Star Contender event in Goa, but he is not the only athlete in his 40s playing a world sporting event.

Next week, Achanta Sharath Kamal will play in the WTT Star Contender in Goa, the biggest table tennis event held in the country. The event starting February 27 will feature the world’s leading table tennis players, including Kamal who, at 40, will be one of the senior pros in the event.

One of the differentiators in sport in recent times is that Sharath Kamal is not the only athlete in his 40s playing a world sporting event. Athletes, in many of the rigorous disciplines, peak in their teens, through their 20s and start winding down in their 30s. Only a few carry on into their forties, defying time, wear and tear, and younger rivals.

Chinese Taipei’s Chih-Yuan Chuang, aged 41 and ranked 17 in the world and the 15th-ranked 41-year-old German Timo Boll are some of the other top-ranked table tennis players, though neither is listed to play in Goa, making Kamal the event’s oldest participant.

Being a seasoned professional, Kamal also finds himself summoned for off-field administrative positions. He is already the vice-chair on the athletes’ commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) besides being a part of the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) athletes’ commission. But despite the distractions, Kamal remains a force in the global arena, already intending to play the 2023 Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.