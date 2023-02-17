 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shami, spinners restrict Australia to 263 despite Khawaja, Handscomb fifties

Feb 17, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST

At stumps, India were 21 for no loss with Rohit Sharma (13 batting) and KL Rahul (4 batting) at the crease.

Indian players celebrate the wicket of Australian batter Usman Khawaja during the first day of the 2nd test cricket match between India and Australia, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi, on Feb 17, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Mohammed Shami's clever variations with the semi-new and old ball were beautifully complemented by the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin as India restricted Australia to 263 on the opening day of the second Test in New Delhi on Friday.

Opener Usman Khawaja (81, 125 balls) made amends for a horrendous first-Test outing at Nagpur with an attractive knock while Peter Handscomb (72 not out, 142 balls) played with determination at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, but their efforts weren't enough as the visitors were all out in 78.4 overs.

Shami's (14.4-4-60-4) repertoire of deliveries was on full display as he struck with the new, semi-new and old ball, while Ashwin (21-4-57-3) and Jadeja (21-2-68-3) came up with breakthroughs just when the opposition seemed to be gaining foothold as India took the opening day's honours.