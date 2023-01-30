 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Captain Shafali Verma's India squad make history, lift women's cricket and maiden Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup trophy

Annesha Ghosh
Jan 30, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

Nineteen-year-old Shafali Verma became the first woman in history to lead her country to a cricket World Cup triumph, ending an agonising wait for a maiden women’s world title for Indian cricket.

India women's captain Shafali Verma holding the maiden world cup trophy and her Indian women's cricket team after the finals India won against England on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Shafali Verma’s acceptance speech as the winning captain at the inaugural women’s Under World Cup final was more waterworks than words. The camera was on her. She was at the centre of the proceedings. Her effort to temper her reaction was earnest. But the tears refused to stop.

The occasion warranted the emotions on the part of Verma, in all their rawness and abundance. Not everyone, after all, achieves the distinction of being the captain of the title-winning team at the inaugural women’s Under-19 World Cup. Not every day does a 19-year-old become the first woman in history to lead her country to a World Cup triumph.

In helming India’s title-winning campaign at the 2023 women’s T20 World Cup that culminated in a seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom on Sunday, Verma ended an agonising wait for a maiden women’s world title for Indian cricket. Tears felt fittingly cathartic; restraint fell out of currency.

“What we are here for, we did that,” said Verma at the post-match presentation, her words punctuated by sobs. “The way all the girls performed, backed each other, backed me, it’s all looking good. I am so happy…

“Every day the support staff backed us, reminding us that we’re here just for the Cup. Thanks to the BCCI for giving me confidence and for giving me this beautiful team…”