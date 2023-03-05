 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shafali, Lanning blitzkrieg, Tara's five-for guide Delhi Capitals to big win over RCB

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

American left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed a fifer for DC to decimate the Smriti Mandhana-led team.

Delhi Capitals Tara Norris with her teammates celebrates the wicket of RCB's Disha Kasat during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match in Mumbai, on March 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The power of Shafali Verma's strokes combined with Meg Lanning's experience in a sensational 162-run opening-wicket stand helped Delhi Capitals to a thumping 60-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League opener in Mumbai on Sunday.

American left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris then came to the party, grabbing a fifer for DC to decimate the Smriti Mandhana-led team.

A day after her Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had led Mumbai Indians to 207/5 in the inaugural match of the tournament, the 19-year-old Shafali took WPL to a new high with her explosive display of 84 off just 45 balls (10x4, 4x6).

The legendary five-time World Cup-winning Australian skipper Lanning, was also at her attacking best in a 43-ball 72 (14x4) as the duo demolished a listless RCB attack to take the WPL score to an imposing 223/2.