Setting the pitch: BCCI names 17-member squad for Asia Cup

The Asia Cup One-Day International series will be held in Sri Lanka.

The Asia Cup 2023 squad revealed on Monday by Ajit Agarkar, the chairman selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, was along expected lines. By announcing speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna in the Twenty20 (T20) squad for the ongoing Ireland series that India is currently leading 2-0 with one to go, it was obvious that the two would feature in the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup (CWC) squad and hence be getting into the 50-over rhythm through the Asia Cup One-Day International (ODI) series to be held in Sri Lanka, with India’s first match on September 2.

Bumrah said before the series that he had trained in the nets keeping the World Cup in mind and preparing to bowl spells longer than just four overs that bowlers are limited to in a T20 International (T20I), sometimes logging 12 or 15 overs. Both Bumrah and Krishna did not show any signs of discomfort or rustiness in the T20Is against Ireland on their return.

The 17 members with Sanju Samson as the travelling standby player (for KL Rahul, should he not pass his fitness test) announced for the Asia Cup would form the majority of the 15-man squad that has to be named for the CWC 2023 by September 5, exactly a month before the opening match. Barring any injury concerns, the World Cup squad should be from the 17 named on Monday.

This is the best that India could name if they are to look at regaining the World Cup. And the Asia Cup is only a preparation towards that goal, ensuring that the players get into groove going into the quadrennial event. Though the goal for the Indian team would be to win the Asia Cup also, not everything is lost if they falter along the way in order to get the right combination for the mega tournament.

The squad also sees the return of Shreyas Iyer and Rahul—it seems that the two have become indispensable—with the former having been declared fit while doubts still linger around the latter’s full fitness. Rahul, who is the preferred wicketkeeper-batsman and is expected to strengthen the middle order along with Iyer, is expected to be fully fit by the second or third match of the Asia Cup, if not the first match.

While some sections may feel that the return of Iyer and Rahul, without actually having been tested in match situations and the intensity in terms of strength and conditioning at the National Cricket Academy barring what they have been doing in the nets, is hurried, others feel that they’d shine with the Indian team and atmosphere.

Unlike Bumrah and Krishna, who came through unscathed in their comeback matches in the first two T20Is against Ireland and bowled with venom and to their full potential, Iyer and Rahul will be analysed in the Asia Cup as to how they cope on their return. Besides, the Indian think tank has a near-week-long camp in Bengaluru before proceeding to Sri Lanka to judge their progress and likelihood of getting into the World Cup momentum via the Asia Cup.

There may be a few eyebrows raised about the omission of the off-spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar, or the leg-spinner

Yuzvendra Chahal as also the non-inclusion of young and upcoming Yashasvi Jaiswal, who excelled in the West Indies recently, where he made his Test and ODI debuts. Or for that matter the non-inclusion of the experienced Shikhar Dhawan.

The counter is, how can one fit in these many players as, like Agarkar told the media on Monday, the team had the luxury to pick 17 for the Asia Cup but only 15 can be named for the CWC and the chosen ones were ahead in the pecking order.

Chahal should consider himself unlucky not to be considered and the only other wrist spinner in the squad, Kuldeep Yadav, is the preferred one.

Besides, the other spinners—left-armers Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel—can also bat and sometimes be devastating at that. Yadav’s preference ahead of Chahal keeping the World Cup in mind also stems from the fact that he has played the joint maximum among the Indian ODI players this calendar year—11 out of 21 till date—with vice-captain Hardik Pandya, and picked up 22 sticks. On his part, Chahal figured in only two ODIs and took three wickets.

Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil expressed surprise at the inclusion of Iyer and Rahul as well as Bumrah and Krishna, all of whom are coming back after injury layoffs of varying periods.

Patil, the 1983 World Cup-winning team member and a dashing batsman, told moneycontrol.com: “I am surprised at the return of KL Rahul, Iyer and Krishna. All coming out of injury. I am not quite happy to not see the name of Yuzvendra Chahal. Normally, and the policy that we had followed in my term as selector, if anyone was injured, he had to play a good amount of competitive cricket before returning to the national squad. You can’t play one or two T20s and be up for selection. Anyway, it is up to the current selectors.

“I am surprised with some of these omissions or selections… I am not saying if they are right or wrong but am saying it from my side as my opinion. It is up to Rahul (Dravid) or Rohit (Sharma) to decide if Chahal has been overlooked for ODIs… And what about Ashwin? Our No. 1 off-spinner? How can you leave him out? I just wish the Indian team good luck.”

One may also feel for Jaiswal, but the argument is that he is too young to figure in the squad for a tournament as big as the Asia Cup. The same may be said of Hyderabad’s left-handed batsman Tilak Varma, who gave a good account of himself in the Indian Premier League 2023 and forced his way into the Indian squad in the West Indies.

Though Tilak Varma has also been named in the Asian Games squad, the selectors preferred him for the left-hander’s slot though he may not find his way easily into the ODI playing 11. He may be one of the two to be left out of the Indian squad when it comes to trimming it to 15 for the World Cup.

The side has six medium-pacers including Pandya, who would be expected to bowl a handful of overs and fulfil his role as an all-rounder. Then there are Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, names any side would be dying to have on their roster for their variations and the ability to bowl at different phases of the game and control the run-flow.

What of the batting line-up? Dhawan may feel disappointed, but you can’t have better openers than Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, going by their current form and status. Virat Kohli is the king at the middle order, and you need a firing Kohli to win you the World Cup and want him to get into rhythm like he did last year in the T20 Asia Cup ahead of the World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav may be the lucky one but considering his ability and the fact that the Asia Cup is in the subcontinent with conditions similar to what obtains in India, and also given that the World Cup is in India, he can be destructive if he gets going. One can ponder over names to find an able replacement for Suryakumar and will only conclude that the Mumbaikar is the best bet.

All in all, the World Cup squad will be largely from this 17 named for the Asia Cup. Except for injuries, the 15 will be from this group. And closely watched will be the likes of Iyer, Rahul, Bumrah and Krishna. Having said that, the bench strength is also good enough to replace the injured, should it come to that.

SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

TRAVELLING STANDBY PLAYER: Sanju Samson