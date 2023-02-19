 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Second Test victory sees India tighten grip on qualification for WTC Final

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST

With the top two teams in the WTC standings securing a place in June's Final, the result still means that Australia and India control their own destiny as they edge towards the conclusion of the competition, the ICC said in a release.

The race to qualification for the ICC World Test Championship Final took another turn on Sunday as India claimed a six-wicket victory over Australia to move a step closer to sealing their place in the June 7 game at The Oval.

The World Test Championship (WTC) has seen two years of intense competition in the longest format, and the second Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy characterised the ebb and flow that has been present throughout, with both sides wrestling for control of the match before Rohit Sharma's men triumphed on a dramatic day in Delhi.

Australia remain atop the standings despite the defeat reducing their percentage tally to 66.67%, while India widened the gap between themselves and third spot thanks to their victory in Delhi, moving to 64.06%.