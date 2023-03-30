 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarfaraz Khan not new to keeping, gives Delhi Capitals more options

Guru Krishnan
Mar 30, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The 25-year-old kept excellently in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, says Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar.

Sarfaraz Khan

You cannot ignore this hard-working 25-year-old who’s been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit

Sarfaraz Khan offers a variety of options to whichever team he plays for. He has been a solid middle-order batsman for Mumbai in recent years, and played in a number of positions, from opening to seven down, for the three IPL franchises he has represented — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PK), and currently, Delhi Capitals (DC). He was the youngest to be picked by an IPL franchise, RCB, in 2015.

In this year’s IPL, lacking the services of Rishabh Pant  who is recovering from injuries sustained in the car accident he was involved in last year, DC has been ruminating upon  who would keep wickets for them.

While they are contemplating roping in Bengal’s Abhishek Porel as a replacement, the odds are heavily in favour of Khan, at least in the first few matches to see how he fares. Besides, they only have Englishman Phil Salt as a regular wicketkeeper in the squad. Salt may not be DC’s first choice as it may affect their overseas player combination as they cannot keep skipper David Warner, Rovman Powell, and Mitchell Marsh out of the playing 11.