Sarfaraz Khan not new to keeping, gives Delhi Capitals more options

Sarfaraz Khan

You cannot ignore this hard-working 25-year-old who’s been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit

Sarfaraz Khan offers a variety of options to whichever team he plays for. He has been a solid middle-order batsman for Mumbai in recent years, and played in a number of positions, from opening to seven down, for the three IPL franchises he has represented — Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PK), and currently, Delhi Capitals (DC). He was the youngest to be picked by an IPL franchise, RCB, in 2015.

In this year’s IPL, lacking the services of Rishabh Pant who is recovering from injuries sustained in the car accident he was involved in last year, DC has been ruminating upon who would keep wickets for them.

While they are contemplating roping in Bengal’s Abhishek Porel as a replacement, the odds are heavily in favour of Khan, at least in the first few matches to see how he fares. Besides, they only have Englishman Phil Salt as a regular wicketkeeper in the squad. Salt may not be DC’s first choice as it may affect their overseas player combination as they cannot keep skipper David Warner, Rovman Powell, and Mitchell Marsh out of the playing 11.

Khan has been going through wicket-keeping drills during the pre-season DC camp. Keeping wickets is not new for Sarfaraz, though. His father and coach Naushad Khan does not leave any stone unturned to train Sarfaraz and keep him ready in all departments. Besides batting, Sarfaraz can also bowl leg-spin and keep wickets.

“Sarfaraz told me earlier this year that the DC management had asked him to work on his ’keeping. Wicket-keeping is not new to him as he has kept wickets in the Under-14 and Under-16 tournaments. He kept wickets in local Mumbai matches in the DY Patil T20 Cup while playing for the DY Patil B team earlier this year. He also kept wickets in the RFS Talyarkhan invitation tournament, as well as in the President’s Cup,” Naushad told moneycontrol.com.

“Sarfaraz has had enough practice ‘keeping from a young age. Mumbai coach Amol Muzumdar too considered Sarfaraz as a ‘keeper in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to give him that extra option. Had Sarfaraz not kept well, he would not have kept wickets in three matches continuously for Mumbai,” Naushad said.

Muzumdar told this website that Khan had played “excellently” in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He said: “It just dawned upon me in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Rajkot during the league stage. We were playing five of our league matches at Stadium Cin Rajkot. The pitch there had a bit of turn and bounce. On that pitch, I preferred a regular ’keeper (Hardik Tamore) as I did not want to take a chance with Sarfaraz, though he was practicing and going through the keeping drills at the nets.

“When it came to the knockouts at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, I watched the pre-quarterfinal match between Saurashtra and Kerala and it was a flat track. The ball hardly went to the wicketkeeper. I calculated that of 120 deliveries, if 10 went to the wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz is good enough to catch those. That’s how I took a chance.”

Sarfaraz kept wickets for Mumbai in the quarterfinal, semifinal, and the final and gave a good account of himself. “With Sarfaraz as a ‘keeper, I got an extra option to play an all-rounder. In T20, you’re on the lookout for all-rounders. If the top-order batsman could also double up as a ‘keeper, it gives me the option of playing an extra all-rounder or a batter if I wanted. It gave me a lot of avenues to explore. It was just a matter of convincing the captain, Ajinkya Rahane, who readily agreed,” Muzumdar said.

“Sarfaraz kept excellently. He may have kept wickets at the junior level and in local Mumbai competitions, but to do so at the national level is a different ballgame. I was just hoping he would not drop catches. I think Delhi Capitals looked at his performance in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and considered him an option in the absence of Pant. You never know what opens up for you,” Muzumdar added.

Besides being a ‘keeper, Khan can also be a floating batsman in the side. Having acquired him for Rs 20 lakh in 2022, DC got him to open once, and played him at number three and number five twice. He does not mind playing in any position, and one can rest assured that he will give nothing less than 100 percent.

So this season, he could be the ideal replacement for Pant, both in front of the stumps and behind them.