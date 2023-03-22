 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sarabjot Singh clinches air pistol gold in Shooting World Cup

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

Sarabjot, the 2021 junior world champion in the team and mixed team categories, defeated Azerbaijan's Ruslan Lunev 16-0 in the gold-medal match in the first final of the World Cup.

India's Sarabjot Singh won the men's air pistol gold in the ISSF Pistol/Rifle World Cup here to open the host country's medal account on the first day of competitions on Wednesday.

It was double delight for India as teenage shooter Varun Tomar also bagged a bronze.

The 21-year-old Sarabjot was in awesome form all through as he emerged leader at the end of the qualification round with 585 points.