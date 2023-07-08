Sara Abdullah Pilot: ‘Football for adolescent girls is a gamechanger for gender equity’

CEQUIN's model, Kickstart Equality, focuses on the empowerment of adolescent girls from under-resourced communities and schools in cities and villages using football as an entry point for their holistic development (Photo: CEQUIN)

Founded nearly one-and-half decades ago, CEQUIN (Centre for Equity and Inclusion), is a Delhi-based NGO working on empowerment of women and girls, with a special focus on adolescents. In its initial days, CEQUIN organised national conferences on gender-based violence in public spaces, baseline studies in communities and powerful women-led campaigns like Make Delhi Safe, Mardon Wali Baat and Awaaz Uthao. Soon, its work led the organisation to Sport for Development programmes, which it realised didn't actively address issues related to gender. CEQUIN wanted to pick a sport, where girls from under-resourced communities could participate and build their excellence in technical skills and competitive play. That sport turned out to be football.

Playing the Beautiful Game became an act where girls occupied and took ownership of public spaces via outdoor games and shattered gender stereotypes in the community. Over the last 12 years, 231,000 girls and women have participated in football programmes conducted by CEQUIN. Sara Abdullah Pilot, chairperson and co-founder of CEQUIN and chairperson of All India Football Federation women’s committee, talks to Moneycontrol about football and women's empowerment ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20. Edited excerpts:

Sara Abdullah Pilot, Chairperson and Co-Founder of CEQUIN and Chairperson of All India Football Federation women’s committee (Photo: CEQUIN)

What were the major reasons for forming a non-governmental organisation that connected sports with society nearly one-and-half decade ago? And why football in a country that loves cricket?

In 2009, when we were setting up CEQUIN (Centre for Equity and Inclusion), we realised what dominated the conversation around gender, especially following the Domestic Violence Act 2005, was violence and inequality in the family and home. But there was a lacunae in the legislative framework in India, when looking at the gendered access to public spaces. The narratives around the challenge in navigating public spaces, ownership and equal access was acutely missing from these forums. We decided to build our work, the goal of promoting the rights of girls and women, by creating gender equitable communities. We started advocating for the need to include access and ownership of public spaces, across all conversations, policies and decision-making. Going beyond advocacy, we wanted to demonstrate an innovative model, a project that actually engenders public spaces. This is where we decided to adopt a Sport for Development approach, specifically through a gendered lens, using football. We wanted to pick a sport, where girls from under-resourced communities could participate, and build their excellence in technical skills and competitive play, leading to pathways of excellence. Football as an elite sport, with a huge push for women's football internationally, and a team sport, was the perfect platform for us to experiment with straddling a Sport for Development and Sports Development approach.

How does football help in changing the patriarchal mindset about gender roles?

CEQUIN's model, Kickstart Equality, focuses on the empowerment of adolescent girls (8-21 years) from under-resourced communities and schools in cities and villages, using football as an entry point for their holistic development. Using a Sport for Development approach within a rights-based framework, we facilitate their leadership, life skills, agency, ensure their retention in school and academic support, provide access to quality health services and train them for dignified careers, engender public spaces and delay their age of marriage. We organise sports camps, friendly matches and leagues, state and national-level participation, mentor and coach, as well as facilitate the C and D license certification for female coaches. The crux of the programme lies in positive role modeling and peer leadership, where female coaches and players inspire countless other girls in the community to ‘step out’.

Sport such as football for adolescent girls is a gamechanger for gender equity: building bodily autonomy — the right to choose what I wear, when and whom to get married to; building aspirations and capacities towards dignified careers and financial independence; building access to quality health services with a focus on nutrition, fitness and breaking myths around women and girls' health; delaying age of marriage and pregnancy; building knowledge seeking behaviours that ensure academic excellence and retention in school, digital connectivity; engendering public spaces and institutions like public parks, schools, grounds and football as a sporting fraternity in India, which is largely male-dominated; building confidence and building mobility of girls across spaces.

How difficult was it to get going in the beginning? How many girls joined in the first year?

In 2011, when we started developing our sports programme in Jamia Nagar, Delhi, there was no template for Sport for Development programmes through a gender lens. In a high-density community like Jamia Nagar, there was no space or any existing set-up. We approached the then vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Najeeb Jung, who had hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in their ground, and sought permission to play in their sports ground. Even back then, he allowed us to use the ground in a limited way, where during the afternoon when the ground was 'unoccupied by boys', our girls could play. Initially, we started Kickstart Equality for Girls through Football, with a handful of 20-25 girls, many of whom were daughters of women who had been associated with our various women's collectives, self-help groups and programmes. From the very first group, our numbers kept growing. Initially it was hard, some of them wouldn't tell their fathers, would come in their hijabs and then quickly change into plain clothes and their gears before training.

What is the number now and in how many states?

Over the years, thousands of girls and young women have been trained and facilitated towards professional football through our programmes. Our alumni girls, whose numbers are increasing day by day, are providing technical training as coaches and players in schools, academies, clubs, associations and state and national teams across the country. Currently, we are in three states — Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan — directly. From 2011, more than 231,000 girls and women have participated in our football programmes through camps, festivals, coaching, tournaments and leagues. Through Kickstart Equality, we have developed over 300 semi-professional and amateur level players (Delhi league, youth, premier league, tournaments, academies and clubs) and over 30 professional players (various state leagues, national women’s championship, Indian Women’s League, state and nationals). We have the largest contribution in developing female football coaches in India — 50 (39 D license, 7 premier skills and one pursuing C license). Currently, a total of 600 girls are actively associated with us.

Over the last 12 years, 231,000 girls and women have participated in football programmes conducted by CEQUIN (Photo: Faizal Khan)

Do you focus mainly on states that are dogged by low social indicators in education, income and gender rights?

Yes, but it is not so much about states, rather about communities. And while there may be variations across geographies, gender indicators across states are a matter of grave concern, especially post-pandemic. Drop-out rates, early and child marriage are ubiquitous across the country. Instances of crime against women and girls in Delhi and Haryana are the highest. Women's workforce participation rate is at an all-time low and health and nutrition rates have also significantly dipped. It could be a government school in rural Haryana or a private school in New Delhi, an urban economically under-resourced cluster or a remote village, our football programme has been successfully implemented in a variety of contexts. When we enter a community with our programme, we aim to engender various public spaces and families in that community. Our programme is inclusive and seeks to create a momentum across caste, class, religion where communities can be engaged in sports with a focus on girls. If we are ever to address the huge gaps which have led to our grossly low workforce participation rate for women, it starts with how we bring our girls up, from early childhood. We need to build those skill sets, which give them agency over their bodies, make them confident, where they can negotiate public spaces, build aspirations and ambition for dignified careers and financial independence, leadership skills, strategising skills, conflict resolution and so much more. Football as a team sport if effectively imparted is as much a space of strategy and team spirit.

India hosted the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup last year. The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is starting next month in Australia and New Zealand. Are there any special projects or programmes conducted by CEQUIN during or around such major events?

In 2017, I was appointed the Chairperson of the Women's Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). It has been a constant endeavour to advocate for greater investment in women's football. Whether it was to push for greater budgets, more representation of women in decision-making and management, launching of the Indian Women's League, CEQUIN has persistently followed up. In 2018, CEQUIN convened the National Alliance for Women's Football (NAWF) in India, a multistakeholder coalition, which included various well wishers of women's football, including AIFF, state associations, football clubs, academies, media, corporates, NGOs and players. When the 2017 FIFA World Cup U-17 men's tournament was hosted by India, NAWF advocated bidding for a similar U-17 FIFA World Cup for women in India. It provided a golden opportunity for the Indian women's team to participate in such an elite space and gain exposure. A ripple effect of this is greater interest and participation of girls in football at amateur level as well as youth and professional leagues.

In terms of the run-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup this year, well, we now have a large cohort of young women who are footballers, who will also consume the content, who are playing professionally, and will be keenly watching. We will hold special screenings of matches, online and offline shoutouts, as publicity of the Women's World Cup is still not at par with the men's event. In our peer groups and teams, we will facilitate conversations on the importance of women's football. Sponsors today need to know that women's football is viable, it has a large number of viewers and thus it's worth investing in and developing. So we will be watching the upcoming matches with our teams, and facilitating discussions where the girls are able to look up to the star players as role models and become more ambitious about their own careers.