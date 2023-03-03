 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Santosh Trophy: Meghalaya on cusp of history while Karnataka seeks first triumph in 54 years

Mar 03, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

Playing in their first-ever semifinals, Meghalaya beat former champions Punjab

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey & Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran greeted the players of Punjab & Meghalaya before the start of the first semi-final in Riyadh (Image: @IndianFootball/Twitter)

Meghalaya will seek a maiden title while a resurgent Karnataka aim for their first triumph in 54 years when the two teams face off in the summit clash of the National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy in Riyadh on Saturday.

While it will be historic if the tiny northeastern state of Meghalaya win the trophy, Karnataka have the chance to end their long wait for success and reassert themselves as a football power in the country.

Playing in their first-ever semifinals, Meghalaya beat former champions Punjab, having come back from a one-goal deficit to make it to their maiden final.

Karnataka were a force to reckon with in Indian football when they won the Santosh Trophy the last time in the 1968-69 season. At that time, the state was called Mysore.