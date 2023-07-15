Santhosh Kumar wins 400m hurdles bronze in Asian Athletics Championships

Asian Athletic Championship

India's Santhosh Kumar won bronze medal in mens 400m hurdles at the Asian Athletics Championships with a personal best time of 49.09 seconds on the fourth and penultimate day of competitions here on Saturday.

Santhosh clocked the fastest time by an Indian in mens 400m hurdles this year when he finished behind gold medal winner Mohammed Hemeida Bassem (48.64 seconds) of Qatar and Yusaku Kodama (48.96) of Japan.

The 25-year-old's previous best was 49.49 which he had clocked last year.

Another Indian Yashas Palaksha had also qualified for the final but he did not run the race.