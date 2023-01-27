 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Sania Mirza's last Grand Slam was a fairytale-like ending to a long and hard journey

Arun Janardhan
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

Along with Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza ensured India had a presence on the global tennis stage for the better part of the last two decades.

Sania Mirza at the 2023 Australian Open. Mirza was planning to resign from Grand Slams in 2022, but postponed the move after an injury denied her the kind of ending she wished for. (Image source: Twitter/MirzaSania)

It could have been a fairy-tale ending to a fairly fairy-tailish career, but Sania Mirza came oh-so-close to it. On Friday, Mirza and partner Rohan Bopanna lost in the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open at Melbourne, to Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos 6-7 (2) 2-6.

Mirza had said that this would be the last time she is playing in a Grand
Slam, but having done well enough to reach the final, who could blame her for wanting more?

Sports professionals who dedicate the best part of their lives, from the early years till into their 30s, to a particular discipline, find it difficult to let go. The buzz of competition, the excitement of travel, the rigour of training can be addictive, but they call it time when the body and mind say enough. The decision, though, is not always easy to stick by.

“My journey of my professional career started in Melbourne… in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round as an 18-year-old,” Mirza said at the presentation ceremony after the Australian Open final, pausing for a moment as emotions got the better of her.