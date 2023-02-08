English
    Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins play down pitch chatter ahead of 1st Test

    Australian commentators have said that a bone-dry pitch has been prepared in Nagpur to make life difficult for the visitors' many left-handed batsmen in the match starting Thursday.

    AFP
    February 08, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
    Indian skipper Sharma downplayed concerns about the pitch, saying that the "focus is on playing the game".

    India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australian counterpart Pat Cummins on Wednesday brushed aside concerns about the pitch ahead of the first of four eagerly awaited Tests.

    Australian commentators have said that a bone-dry pitch has been prepared in Nagpur to make life difficult for the visitors' many left-handed batsmen in the match starting Thursday.

    Cricket writer Robert Craddock told broadcaster SEN that if parts of the pitch had been prepared specifically to target Australia's left-handed batsmen, it would amount to "straight-up pitch doctoring".

    Former Australia all-rounder Simon O'Donnell said the International Cricket Council "should step in and do something about it, if they think it's not right".