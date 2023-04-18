 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rinku Singh is on a progression to become a cream player in IPL, says KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

Guru Krishnan
Apr 18, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST

Nayar is effusive in praising Rinku Singh as he talks about his work behind the scenes with centurion Venkatesh Iyer in this exclusive interview.

After scoring Kolkata Knight Riders’ only second century in Indian Premier League’s (IPL) history in their 228 matches in 16 seasons, the 28-year-old Venkatesh Iyer credited the team’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for the behind-the-scenes-work. “One name worth mentioning is Abhishek Nayar,” Iyer said. He has worked on my batting day in and day out. Not only my batting but my approach to the game. I should credit this century to him.”

Iyer wore the Orange Cap for a little more than 24 hours before Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis overtook him against Chennai Super Kings on Monday night. Nayar is not new to Indian cricket or the IPL. He has been a key player for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for more than a decade from 2005, played three ODIs for India in 2009 and played for four IPL teams – Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Pune Warriors – for a combined 60 appearances from 2008 to 2014.

The 39-year-old Nayar has become a coach of some repute, having joined the KKR support staff in 2018 and also working individually with international players including Dinesh Karthik in Mumbai. Nayar spoke exclusively with Moneycontrol after reaching Delhi on Monday, where KKR take on the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Excerpts from the interaction with Nayar: