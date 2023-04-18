Rinku Singh is on a progression to become a cream player in IPL, says KKR assistant coach Abhishek Nayar

After scoring Kolkata Knight Riders’ only second century in Indian Premier League’s (IPL) history in their 228 matches in 16 seasons, the 28-year-old Venkatesh Iyer credited the team’s assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for the behind-the-scenes-work. “One name worth mentioning is Abhishek Nayar,” Iyer said. He has worked on my batting day in and day out. Not only my batting but my approach to the game. I should credit this century to him.”

Iyer wore the Orange Cap for a little more than 24 hours before Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis overtook him against Chennai Super Kings on Monday night. Nayar is not new to Indian cricket or the IPL. He has been a key player for the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team for more than a decade from 2005, played three ODIs for India in 2009 and played for four IPL teams – Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Pune Warriors – for a combined 60 appearances from 2008 to 2014.

The 39-year-old Nayar has become a coach of some repute, having joined the KKR support staff in 2018 and also working individually with international players including Dinesh Karthik in Mumbai. Nayar spoke exclusively with Moneycontrol after reaching Delhi on Monday, where KKR take on the bottom-placed Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Excerpts from the interaction with Nayar:

Venkatesh Iyer credited you for the century (104) against Mumbai Indians on Sunday afternoon. Can you elaborate on what you worked with him that made the difference?

When he was coming back after the last season, which was not his best (182 runs in 12 innings at 16.55) and after his (left ankle) injury, we had a lot of discussions in terms of what he wanted to do this season (234 runs in 5 innings so far with one century and one fifty). He was quite motivated and determined to come back strongly. That was more the talk before we started working together. I asked him to invest a month in it before the IPL tournament so we could prepare and work on certain aspects of the game that I felt were required. Also, a lot of role clarity and understanding him from a mental point of view because someone who was playing for India at that point, getting injured and losing his place in the Indian team and being out for six months, there were a lot of things going on in his mind. We were just working through all of those and trying to make sure he was in the best space coming into the tournament. Also, in terms of skills, we were making sure he was on top of his game and understanding his strengths and weaknesses as a player more than anything else.

Iyer, who played in two ODIs and nine T20Is between November 2021 and February 2022, said he was not using this IPL as a route to come back into the Indian team. Instead, he was taking it one game at a time. What kind of mindset is he in?

His knock against Gujarat Titans (83 in the third match this year) was also top notch and this one (versus MI), he converted into a hundred. His mindset is to stay in the moment, not think far ahead, not worry about the results and also understand that every day is a new day and that every day is going to be a different challenge. He is not going to be the same player every single day. It is understanding and adapting to the game. The one thing we got to watch in this IPL so far is a different Venkatesh Iyer, from someone who has been aggressive to one who has played the anchor role for us. It is just using his ability in different ways and making him understand that he has the game to go hard, not take it easy and to build innings that makes him dangerous in every format. That was more the mindset, making him a complete player, understanding his game and understanding that he does not play in one tempo but can also play to different tempos and different roles in the team.

Iyer is one who is not sticking to a particular batting position but is ready to play in different positions. Is he set out for that?

His game also lets him do that, play in different positions. He plays pace well, plays spin exceptionally well. His game lets him be flexible, which means he can bat in any position for the team and that’s what makes him a great player to have in your side, he gives you the flexibility and the freedom to play in different roles and positions in the team. That’s what you get from Venkatesh Iyer, you get fluidity and get options in terms of how you want to use him.

You worked individually with Dinesh Karthik and brought him out of his comfort zone. Was it something similar with Iyer?

With DK, it was more lifestyle. With Venky, what we did revolved around the game and the mind in regards to his skill. He is a very balanced kid and does not have as much baggage as DK. With Venky, it was more about understanding his skill sets, coming back from injury, addressing his form, addressing things that he struggled with last year and how to overcome those this year. The journey was very different. We spent a lot of time on the field having lots of discussions in terms of his technique, skill and shot-making and coming up with solutions as to what he can make this season. With Venky, it was more cricket-specific, very specific to the mindset towards the sport and not so much day-to-day because he is a much sorted kid when it comes to his personal life and everything else.

Did it surprise you that Venky’s was only the second KKR century in the IPL in all these years?

It was an interesting stat that I read recently and we were talking about it in the team. Venky took it to heart and brought the changes. It is a good start and hopefully, we can have a couple more centuries this season.

Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans in the last over to win you the game is still talked about. It cannot be a fluke that he hit those sixes one after another, can it be?

Fluke is when you do it once, not when you do it five times. Throughout the tournament, even last year towards the end, he has done it. In the past three years, to be fair to him, he has been one of the best performers in domestic tournaments (for Uttar Pradesh) be it T20, one-dayers or Ranji Trophy. He has proved himself in every format in domestic competitions and this is just a progression from being one of the cream players in domestic cricket to being one of the cream players in IPL. If anything, he is as real as real can be. No one can have three great seasons averaging around 60 in domestic cricket and be a fluke.

How has Nitish Rana stepped in as captain in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer?

Nitish Rana is a natural leader. Captaining is not new to him. Credit to him for taking on the role and doing the way he is doing so far. He has carried himself and the team really well. It will be stupid to say we don’t miss Shreyas Iyer. He is one of the top players in white ball cricket for India. Not having him is obviously a big blow. We are also very proud of the fact that the other Indian players have taken the responsibility. Venkatesh, Rinku, Nitish Rana, Jagadeesan and Shardul Thakur, to name a few, have lessened the burden. Everyone has put in their best performance and made sure they try and fill the void of Shreyas. He will be missed and we hope he has a speedy recovery not only for the sake of KKR but also for Indian cricket.