Return of IPL’s home-and-away format in 2023 sees travel bookings soar 30%

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

One operator said that while domestic fares are already up 20-25 percent this year across popular routes, overall travel sentiment has not been affected as people are willing to spend more on flights and hotels for the IPL experience.

After shifting to an overseas venue during the Covid years to being confined to one state in 2022, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is back with its home-and-away format. It has recorded an increase of around 30 percent in travel demand for the 2023 season of the tournament.

Travel operators and hoteliers note that there has been a surge in interest to watch the IPL in stadia this year compared to pre-Covid times.

"Compared to last year, we have observed a 20-30 percent overall increase in travel bookings during the IPL season so far,” said Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.

