Reliance Consumer Products launches sports-themed drink Campa Cricket

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm and fully-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has launched a special electrolyte-infused carbonated drink ‘Campa Cricket’ for sports enthusiasts on September 1.

The drink infused with electrolytes to replenish vital salts, will also provide fizzy lemony refreshment to cricket fans, RCPL said.

Campa Cricket will be available to consumers in several formats, including a 250 ml pack priced at Rs 20 and a 500 ml pack priced at Rs 30.

Describing the latest addition to its beverage portfolio, Reliance Consumer Products said: “Bursting with electrolytes, Campa Cricket is a crisp lemon-flavoured carbonated drink dedicated to passionate cricket fans across India. The refreshing beverage has been specially developed to rehydrate and revitalise consumers on and off-field.”

The beverage will be launched in several states including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

Elaborating further, a spokesperson for the company said: “Campa Cricket aims to forge a strong connection between the brand Campa and one of India’s biggest passions, the game of cricket. While the drink is infused with electrolytes to replenish vital salts, it also provides fizzy lemony refreshment to cricket fans.”

“The introduction of Campa Cricket is a testimony to RCPL’s vision of offering a wide range of high-quality and innovative products to Indian consumers at compelling price points. With this launch, RCPL strengthens its growing beverage range that includes drinks from Campa, Raskik and Sosyo Hajoori,” the company said.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.