RCB ventures into sports edtech; looks to partner with health and sports startups

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is expanding beyond cricket as it enters into education and focuses on startup accelerator programmes.

During an on-ground event held at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team announced its plan to launch an edtech platform in partnership with ISH and Loughborough University in the UK.

"If we want sports to become big in India we need to touch different aspects of sports which means sports tech, management and more. So, we created an innovation lab," said Rajesh V Menon, VP & Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The franchise said that while the online platform is ready they are yet to announce a free structure.

Menon also said that RCB has partnered with IIT Madras which will also help in course development. In addition, the team has partnered with IIT Madras and LeAd Globally, a sports & health tech acceleration fund to partner with startups in sports and health-technology space. Related stories The Drive Report: Mercedes-Benz EQB

F&O Manual: Nifty pulls back but traders remain cautious

Luxury realty market on fire with amendments to Section 54 and 54F set to kick in on April 1 "They (IIT Madras) are helping in courses. Also, we are looking at multiple product developments that will help in player performance. We are developing an in sole as the entire power comes from bottom up for a player. By creating an in sole we can analyse a shot, what is the power of the player and this will help not just in cricket but all sports, Menon said. As for startups, he said that they will start boot camps and post that there will be partnership announcements. The franchise is also working on establishing an AI backed cricket coaching and talent ID platform to identify and develop RCB stars of the future. “RCB has a fan base across the globe, and it has been numbered around 30 million. In 2022, we had touched a TV reach of 262.6 million. As RCB is returning to their home turf after a gap of 3 years, we want break down the international barriers and showcase India as a thriving market. With the RCB Innovation Lab, it will be an attempt to take sports tech to next level in India, Menon added. The team during its unbox ceremony on March 26 also announced its partnership with Qatar Airways as a sponsor for the front jersey.

Moneycontrol News