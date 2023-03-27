 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RCB ventures into sports edtech; looks to partner with health and sports startups

Mar 27, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore held its unbox event at home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru after two years due to Covid-19 impact. Along with jersey reveal and sponsorship announcement, the franchise also announced its entry into sports edtech.

In the centre, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during a press conference in M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Image: RCB

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is expanding beyond cricket as it enters into education and focuses on startup accelerator programmes.

During an on-ground event held at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team announced its plan to launch an edtech platform in partnership with ISH and Loughborough University in the UK.

"If we want sports to become big in India we need to touch different aspects of sports which means sports tech, management and more. So, we created an innovation lab," said Rajesh V Menon, VP & Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The franchise said that while the online platform is ready they are yet to announce a free structure.