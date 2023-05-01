 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

RCB beat LSG by 18 runs

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 11:50 PM IST

LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over.

LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

LSG restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 126 for nine. In reply, the hosts were tottering at 27 for four and then 65 for six in the 11th over. Eventually, LSG were all out for 108 in 19.5 overs.

Skipper Faf du Plessis scored 44 off 40 balls after RCB won the toss and opted to bat first, while Virat Kohli consumed 30 deliveries in making 31 at the top of the order.

Naveen-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for LSG, taking three wickets for 30 runs in four overs.