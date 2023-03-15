 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Raina to Uthappa: Ex-stars make a comeback as Legends League Cricket ups player pool

Maryam Farooqui
Mar 15, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST

Retired cricketers with 5-6 years of the game left in them get an opportunity to play their second innings.

Players Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa playing Legends League Cricket. Image: @llct20

What’s common among Aaron Finch, Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina?

All three are cricketers who have announced their retirement but still have the game left in them, which is on display during a T20 league that the players call their second innings.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) started by Raman Raheja in 2022 is now in its second year and more players are joining in.

“We have 11 new faces including Aaron Finch, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa. LLC is established now as the second innings by the players… They are joining us knowing that they have 5-6 years of cricket left in them and they want to enhance their game,” said Raheja.