Raina to Uthappa: Ex-stars make a comeback as Legends League Cricket ups player pool

Players Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa playing Legends League Cricket. Image: @llct20

What’s common among Aaron Finch, Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina?

All three are cricketers who have announced their retirement but still have the game left in them, which is on display during a T20 league that the players call their second innings.

The Legends League Cricket (LLC) started by Raman Raheja in 2022 is now in its second year and more players are joining in.

“We have 11 new faces including Aaron Finch, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa. LLC is established now as the second innings by the players… They are joining us knowing that they have 5-6 years of cricket left in them and they want to enhance their game,” said Raheja.

Second innings

The league started with 59 players in season 1 in January last year.

“We got about 80 players from a pool of 100 players in the September edition (which is the franchise edition). There is a strong pipeline of players. I would aspire to have a (MS) Dhoni to come play for us when he announces retirement from all forms of cricket. Overall, 10 to 12 names would be added every season,” he noted.

Players see a commercial opportunity that was non-existent, said the CEO and cofounder of LLC.

“Most of them go for commentary or coaching after retirement but not all of these assignments are lucrative. Also, some of the players through LLC are able to showcase their talent and fitness to show that they can play competitive cricket in other leagues. The likes of Yusuf Pathan and Robin Uthappa played with us and now are playing other leagues like ILT20. Players are also keeping themselves fitter for the league,” Raheja said.

The league follows two structures including the one world format where there are three teams – Indian Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. Then there is a franchise model with four teams –Adani Sportsline's Gujarat Giants, GMR Sport's India Capitals, Manipal Group's Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Group's Bhilwara Kings.

More franchises will be added this year, Raheja said.

“You will see two more franchises as we had discussions with top sports investors who are also part of IPL (Indian Premier League). We will finalise the teams after the current season (the world season is being played from March 10 to 20),” he said.

Breaking even

The existing franchises are expected to break even in the second or third year.

"Franchises will start to break even from next season onwards. We will be creating additional events outside the league like Esports events. We see breaking even at the team level in the second or at most the third year. Also, the league's breaking even should go hand in hand with the teams," Raheja said.

Revenue currently is six times the earnings generated in season 1 of the league, the CEO said.

About 35 percent of the revenue comes from media rights while gate sales account for 15-20 percent and are part of the central pool, unlike in the IPL, where gate revenue is given to the franchises.

“Remaining comes from sponsorship. From four brands in the September edition last year, the number has increased to 13 brands this year. We have brands like Dream11 that have signed up as the official fantasy gaming partner for a multi-year deal. Then there is Rario, there is Qatar Airways, Qatar Tourism. We have seen a 300 percent growth in revenue monetisation from sponsorships,” said Raheja.

He also expects growth in viewership, especially on the international front.

“We will take the league to more international markets. Fourteen platforms around the world will broadcast this product, up from four platforms last year including Cricket Australia, England, USA, Middle East, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh,” he said.

Following a two-edition format in a year, the league looks to add more matches and tournaments.

“We will increase the formats like bilateral series and add more matches in the next franchise model. But we will focus on shorter seasons, yet will look at more tournaments,” Raheja said.