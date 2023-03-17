 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul-Jadeja guide India to five-wicket win against Australia in ODI opener

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja run between the wickets during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, on March 17, 2023. (PTI Photo)

KL Rahul scored a fine 75 under pressure to star in India's five-wicket victory over Australia in the first ODI, here on Friday.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Chasing a target of 189, India were 16/3 and subsequently 39/4 but Rahul held his nerves during a 91-ball knock that had seven fours and a six. He added 108 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand alongside Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out).

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 188.