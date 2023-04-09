Rahul Dravid goes scuba diving, become certified water diver Watch

With all the regulars in the Indian men's cricket team busy playing for their respective franchises in the Indian Premier League, the two months offers a bit of a breather for men's team head coach Rahul Dravid.
The 50-year-old has been spending his time off doing adventurous activities as he and his family went scuba diving in Maldives. A tweet posted by Nikhil Chinappa even stated that the former India captain and his family were now certified open water divers.
"Spent the past few days scuba diving with #RahulDravid and the #FleetfootAdventures team. We’re honoured he trusted us - a local Bangalore dive company with his family’s safety. He (and his family) are now certified PADI Open Water Divers," Chinappa wrote on Twitter, which also had a video of Dravid entering the water in a scuba diving suit.
Spent the past few days scuba diving with #RahulDravid and the #FleetfootAdventures team. We’re honoured he trusted us - a local Bangalore dive company with his family’s safety. He (and his family) are now certified PADI Open Water Divers! https://t.co/9KpOQuPe9G #DiveDiary pic.twitter.com/IK0om1Td5E
— Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) April 7, 2023
Dravid's next assignment as the coach of the men's cricket team will be the World Test Championship final when India will face Australia at The Oval.
