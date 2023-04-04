 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rafael Nadal pulls out of clay-court Monte Carlo Masters

Associated Press
Apr 04, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8.

Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12. The 36-year-old Spaniard generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.

I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo," Nadal wrote on Twitter. I am not yet in conditions to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to be back soon.