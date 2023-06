Novak Djokovic won his men's-record 23rd Grand Slam title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Casper Ruud in the French Open final. (Image: @rolandgarros/Twitter)

Rafael Nadal hailed Novak Djokovic's "amazing achievement" in winning a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title on Sunday.

"Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it Enjoy it with your family and team!" tweeted Nadal who had been level on 22 majors with Djokovic.

The Serb defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets for a third French Open title to break the all-time record.