Punjab Kings to test Mumbai Indians' class in crucial IPL game

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2021 match (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' class and pedigree will once again be tested when they take on an unpredictable Punjab Kings in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

A win will give MI the much-needed push on the points table, while a loss will see them slip further and chart a familiar course like the previous edition. MI had finished 10th and last in the previous edition.

The Mumbai team is currently placed seventh with eight points from eight matches and things are not looking great for Rohit Sharma's side.

The win against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on April 30, though, would have instilled a fair bit of confidence in the MI team after it chased down a massive 212 with three balls to spare to earn two valuable points.