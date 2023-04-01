 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Punjab Kings defeat KKR by seven runs on DLS Method

PTI
Apr 01, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs on Duckworth Lewis method after heavy rain stopped the proceedings in their IPL season opener on Saturday.

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 191/5 riding on a half-century from Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed 50 off 32 balls and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who contributed 40 from 29 deliveries.

In reply, KKR were 146 for 7 in 16 overs when heavens opened up.

The DLS par score for KKR after losing seven wickets in 16 overs was 153 and they were seven runs short.