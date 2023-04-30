 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Protesting wrestlers hit back at WFI chief; Delhi police provides security to complainants

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 11:11 PM IST

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A week after they resumed their stir here, wrestlers on Sunday dismissed allegations that they were vying to take control over the Wrestling Federation of India even as its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused Congress leader Deepender Hooda and wrestler Bajrang Punia of hatching a conspiracy against him.

Following a Supreme Court direction, the Delhi Police on Sunday provided security to the female wrestlers including a minor who filed complaints of sexual harassment against Singh and the complainants have been asked to record their statements soon so that further investigation in the case can be carried out, officials said.

Booked for alleged sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, Singh, who has vowed to fight the charges, alleged that the opposition parties were "tutoring" the players and also praised former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav for not associating himself with the protest, saying the Samajwadi Party chief was "standing with the truth".

The protesting wrestlers, who first levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Singh in January, had resumed their sit-in last Sunday to demand that the findings of the Centre-appointed panel that probed the charges be made public.