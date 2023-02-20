 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prithvi Shaw brawl: Court grants bail to social media influencer Gill, 3 other accused

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

The incident took place last Wednesday outside a luxury hotel at Santacruz in Mumbai following an argument with the social media influencer and her male friend after the cricketer refused to click selfies with her.

A court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to social media influencer Sapna Gill and three other accused in a case pertaining to alleged manhandling of India cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his car with a baseball bat in Mumbai last week.

Earlier in the day, the court sent Gill, her friend Shobhit Thakur and two others, Rudra Solanki and Sahil Singh Singh, to 14-day judicial custody. Subsequently, they filed bail applications before the court.

Metropolitan magistrate, Andheri court, C P Kashid, after hearing brief arguments, granted bail to all the accused, who were arrested last week.

Gill, in her application filed through advocate Kaashif Ali Khan, claimed the FIR (first information) against her has been registered on "completely false and bogus allegations".