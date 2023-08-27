English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    PM Modi hails HS Prannoy for winning Bronze medal at World Badminton Championships

    In a post on X, Modi said, "What a brilliant achievement by @PRANNOYHSPRI at BWF World Championships 2023! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze medal." "His skill and hard work have shone brightly throughout the tournament. He is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts," the prime minister said.

    PTI
    August 27, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
    Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze (Image: PTI)

    Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze (Image: PTI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Badminton star HS Prannoy for winning the Bronze medal at the World Championships and said he is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts.

    Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze, extending India's record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

    In a post on X, Modi said, "What a brilliant achievement by @PRANNOYHSPRI at BWF World Championships 2023! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze medal." "His skill and hard work have shone brightly throughout the tournament. He is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts," the prime minister said.

    Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage and a 5-1 lead in the second as Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, dished out better defence and attack to win 18-21 21-13 21-14 and seal a second successive final spot.

    Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal.

    PTI
    Tags: #badminton #HS Prannoy #PM Modi #World Badminton Championships
    first published: Aug 27, 2023 11:07 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!