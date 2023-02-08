English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Players to watch in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts in Nagpur on February 9.

    Guru Krishnan
    February 08, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

    Australia has won 43 Test matches and lost 30 in head-to-head contests against India spanning 75 years and across 27 series. There were 28 draws besides the historic ‘tie’ in 1986. However, in the 12 series since 2000-01, India has won seven series and lost four, with one drawn. Here are the players to watch.

    INDIA

    Shubman Gill: The 23-year-old opener has done everything right to become a top-notch batsman. From his under-19 days, Gill was earmarked as one for the future. His form in recent times in which he scored his maiden Test century in Bangladesh, an ODI double-hundred, besides his maiden T20I ton is an indication that he is on his way to securing his place as a dangerous opening batsman.

    Virat Kohli: The batting mainstay of the Indian team has scored seven of his 27 Test centuries against Australia. But only one has come on Indian soil, where he averages 33.00 against Australia. Kohli has not had a good run of scores in Tests in the past year, often being found out by the opposition spinners. Now is the ideal chance for Kohli to set the record straight.
    Mohammed Siraj: If there is one bowler who has bowled his heart out in recent times for India, whatever be the conditions, it is the right-arm speedster from Hyderabad, Md Siraj. Since making his Test debut against Australia in the 2020 Boxing Day Test as a replacement for injured Md Shami, Siraj has only grown by leaps and bounds. In 15 Tests, he has taken 46 wickets. His ability to move the ball away from left-handers will provide testing times for the Australian top order.