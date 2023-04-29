PBKS vs LSG: 5 highest aggregates in IPL history

Marcus Stoinis was the star for LSG in their 56-run win over PBKS on Friday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the IS Bindra stadium in Mohali on Friday proved to be a run-fest. Batting first, LSG amassed 257-5 in their 20 overs-the second highest score in the history of the league- led by a 40-ball 72 from Marcus Stoinis.

Chasing the score, PBKS were bowled out for 201, despite a 66 from 36 balls by left-hander Atharva Taide.

The game produced a total of 458 runs, which now ranks third in the list of highest aggregates in any IPL game. Leading the list is a match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2010, which saw a total of 469 runs.

Batting first, CSK made 246 for 5 with Murali Vijay scoring a 56-ball 127 and RR, in response, made 223 for 5 in their 20 overs.

The second place on the list is a match between PBKS and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018, which saw a total of 459 runs. Batting first, KKR made 245 for 6 in 20 overs and in reply, PBKS made 214 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Fourth place involves another match with PBKS, this time from a game in 2017 with Mumbai Indians which saw 453 runs made at the Wankhede stadium. Batting first, PBKS made 230 for 3 in their 20 overs and MI fell short by 7 runs, scoring 223 for 6 in their 20 overs.

In fifth place on the list is a game involving RR and PBKS that saw 449 runs scored by both teams combined in the 2020 edition of the league. Batting first, PBKS made 223 for 2 in their 20 overs and in response, RR made 226 for 6 in the final over of the innings.

