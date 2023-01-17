Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam's alleged private chats, photos leaked online

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam made headlines after purported leaked chats and photos of the batsman went viral on social media.
The 28-year-old’s private photos and videos – in which he was apparently speaking to someone on a video call - too surfaced on the internet.
He has been accused of “sexting” with a fellow cricketer’s partner as well where he allegedly asked her to continue chatting if she wanted her boyfriend’s place in the team to remain intact.
Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the claims or the leaked visuals.“Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just,” one user tweeted with the photos.
Azam has been under fire before too when in 2020 a woman claimed that she had eloped with the star cricketer in 2011 and he kept her at rented places after their families didn’t approve of their relationship. She also claimed he promised to marry her and later backtracked.
“Doesn't take too much to be happy,” Azam tweeted with the photo.
