Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam's alleged private chats, photos leaked online

Babar Azam is embroiled in a controversy involving his leaked private photos and chats.

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam made headlines after purported leaked chats and photos of the batsman went viral on social media.

The 28-year-old’s private photos and videos – in which he was apparently speaking to someone on a video call - too surfaced on the internet.

He has been accused of “sexting” with a fellow cricketer’s partner as well where he allegedly asked her to continue chatting if she wanted her boyfriend’s place in the team to remain intact.

Moneycontrol cannot independently verify the claims or the leaked visuals.

“Babar Azam sexting with gf of another Pakistan cricketer and promising her that her bf won’t be out of team if she keeps sexting with him is just,” one user tweeted with the photos.“Karachi Lobby is behind this,” a Pakistani user tweeted with videos and voice notes and said they have been leaked by Azam’s alleged girlfriend, who in Instagram posts blasted people who didn’t support her and she threatened to “expose” the star batter.

Azam has been under fire before too when in 2020 a woman claimed that she had eloped with the star cricketer in 2011 and he kept her at rented places after their families didn’t approve of their relationship. She also claimed he promised to marry her and later backtracked.



Doesn't take too much to be happy pic.twitter.com/udKmZTHl6V

— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 16, 2023

Amid the controversy, neither the Pakistan Cricket Board nor Azam has commented on the matter yet. He did tweet a photo of himself though on Monday.“Doesn't take too much to be happy,” Azam tweeted with the photo.