Out of Indian team, Ajinkya Rahane and Vijay Shankar are doing everything right this IPL

Two India discards, though in different formats, have made strong statements in this year’s IPL and sent reminders that they are still around, good enough to display their wares at the highest level.

Through their performances for their respective teams this IPL so far, Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings and Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans have shown that they still have it in them to wear the India colours again.

Though they are not thinking too far ahead, they know very well that consistent, superior performances in the IPL will give them the visa to their comebacks into the Indian team.

Rahane was left out of the Indian Test team after the tour of South Africa in 2021-22 following a long run of low scores. After his 12th and last Test century came in the unforgettable Boxing Day Test in 2020-21 soon after the all-time low of the Indian team being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide, Rahane has gone without a three-figure knock in 28 Test innings and notched up only three fifties in them.

He may have captained India, in the absence of Virat Kohli, to a historic 2-1 series win in Australia in 2020-21 – the loss in Adelaide coming under Kohli after which Rahane’s captaincy record in Australia in the subsequent three Tests was two wins (in Melbourne and Brisbane) and a magnificent draw in Sydney. But that cannot be the criterion for Rahane holding on to his Test place. Even Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the squad before he fought his way back with a string of big scores in the domestic competitions.

On Friday, the eve of the much-awaited El Clasico of the IPL, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Ajinkya Rahane had done everything that’s required to be in full readiness for the next day’s match. Though it was an optional training session for CSK, Rahane made it a point to attend the practice and be ready if and when the call came.

Not until the toss on Saturday evening did Rahane know that he was going to play on his home ground against his first IPL team. England all-rounder Moeen Ali was a little unwell and thus came the opportunity for the 34-year-old Rahane to play. Rahane’s work ethics and preparations to be ready at all times kept him in good stead that he blazed his way to score the fastest fifty in this IPL so far (19 balls) and finished with 61 from 27 balls, batting at No. 3.

Predominantly an opening batsman in IPL – CSK is his sixth team in IPL in the 16 editions – Rahane went in to bat in the first over at the fall of Devon Conway’s wicket to stitch a match-winning partnership with in-form batsman and Orange Cap holder Rituraj Gaikwad on Saturday.

He was in such a punishing mood that the MI fielders had to run for cover. In one young speedster Arshad Khan’s over inside Power Play, Rahane smashed 23 runs including one six and four fours.

'Will never give up'

Talks of an India comeback were inevitable. Rahane has had a good 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season. The Mumbai captain accumulated 634 runs with two centuries including a double ton and averaged 57.63.

Asked by Moneycontrol about how he honestly viewed himself as far as his international career was concerned and if he looked at a likely Test comeback in the near future, Rahane was cautious in his views. He replied: “Anything can happen. Today (Saturday) I was not sure about my place in the 11. For me, as I always say, I will never give up. It is all about playing with enjoyment and playing with passion, whatever format I play. It is all about giving my best every time rather than thinking ‘what if’ or thinking about the future, which is not in my hands, which is not in my control. For me, it is all about giving my best every time as a player, trying to be as best as possible and whenever I get the opportunity, I should be ready for that. For me, it is about staying in the moment, take one game at a time and try to learn every time”

It is anybody’s guess as to whether Rahane will add to his 82-Test appearances, if he will cross 5,000 Test runs, of which he is 69 runs short. But Rahane is not giving up.

Fully fit and hungry '3-D' Vijay Shankar

Any talk about Vijay Shankar will bring in the ‘3-D’ topic in it, some of them mocking him at every opportunity he missed to score runs or take wickets. Spoken about as a 3-dimensional player by the then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad when he was surprisingly included in the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad ahead of Ambati Rayudu, who had until then been earmarked as the batsman for the crucial No. 4 position, Shankar was known to strike the ball clean and also bowl handy medium-pacers.

Gujarat Titan's Vijay Shankar plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad, India, on April 9. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

He etched his place in the World Cup history when he became only the third bowler to take a wicket with his first ball in the quadrennial event, Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq being his victim. However, Shankar hardly fulfilled his promise that he was soon out of the Indian white-ball team. Add to that a toe injury during the World Cup and his international career so far lasted between March 2018 and June 2019, playing in 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for a combined tally of 324 runs and nine wickets.

Shankar went back to domestic cricket, leading Tamil Nadu and had a decent Ranji Trophy season, scoring 483 runs with three centuries and averaging 53.66 in 2022-23.

It is Shankar’s form at No. 5 in this IPL that has made everyone sit up and take note of his performances. Against CSK, a rejuvenated Shankar scored 27 in 21 balls to lend a crucial hand in Titans’ five-wicket win. In the second match, he was used as an Impact Player and shared 53 with Sai Sudharshan against Delhi Capitals, himself scoring 29 in 23 balls as Titans chased down the 179 target with ease.

And, on Sunday, the 32-year-old Tamil Nadu, was at his best, scoring his fourth fifty in IPL, 63 not out in 24 balls with four fours and five sixes. He looks at his fittest this IPL, hungrier to prove his worth and not be bothered about 3-D talks and trolling. The kind of hitting he has been doing this IPL showed that all’s well with his shoulder, which went under the knife after last year’s title triumph with Titans.

Like Rahane said about not looking too far ahead, Shankar is also mindful of the process that he has to do if the national recall has to come. He said in between innings in the match against KKR on Sunday, “I am enjoying a lot more this season. Last year, something was off. This year I came in after a lot of runs in domestic. The franchise retained me, showed confidence in me. The support staff has been helping me a lot since we started our camp here. I have been working really hard.”

Shankar agreed that it was his own undoing that saw him out of the Indian team. “It was tough. I got injured in the (2019) World Cup. I didn't do well in a couple of IPL seasons. It’s very important for us to keep doing well at whatever level. If we keep doing well, playing for the country will happen automatically.”

While Rahane’s effort on Saturday saw his team win, Shankar’s ended on the losing side, not for his fault. A certain Rinku Singh went berserk against inexperienced Yash Dayal, scoring five sixes in the last over at the start of which KKR needed 29 to win. One thing is certain, Rahane and Shankar are determined to give their best every time they step on the field.