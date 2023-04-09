 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Out of Indian team, Ajinkya Rahane and Vijay Shankar are doing everything right this IPL

Guru Krishnan
Apr 09, 2023 / 08:47 PM IST

The two put up impressive performances so far for their respective franchises that they cannot be ignored by the national selectors if they continue to be consistent

Ajinkya Rahane

Two India discards, though in different formats, have made strong statements in this year’s IPL and sent reminders that they are still around, good enough to display their wares at the highest level.

Through their performances for their respective teams this IPL so far, Ajinkya Rahane of Chennai Super Kings and Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans have shown that they still have it in them to wear the India colours again.

Though they are not thinking too far ahead, they know very well that consistent, superior performances in the IPL will give them the visa to their comebacks into the Indian team.

Rahane was left out of the Indian Test team after the tour of South Africa in 2021-22 following a long run of low scores. After his 12th and last Test century came in the unforgettable Boxing Day Test in 2020-21 soon after the all-time low of the Indian team being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide, Rahane has gone without a three-figure knock in 28 Test innings and notched up only three fifties in them.