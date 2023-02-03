English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Olympics: French leg of 2024 torch relay to start in Marseille

    The flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, as usual, before being taken to Marseille, where the sailing competitions of the Olympics will take place, on a three-masted ship from Athens in the spring of 2024.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST
    Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)

    Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, February 20, in Beijing. (Image: AP)

    The French leg of the Olympic torch relay for the Paris 2024 Summer Games will start from the port city of Marseille, organisers said on Friday.

    The flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, as usual, before being taken to Marseille, where the sailing competitions of the Olympics will take place, on a three-masted ship from Athens in the spring of 2024.

    "In the spring of 2024, Marseille will have the honour and good fortune to be the first city to welcome the Olympic flame on French soil," Paris 2024 said in a statement.

    "The flame will arrive at the Old Port of Marseille, where the Torch Relay will begin, before travelling across the country over a period of several weeks and finishing its journey in Paris.