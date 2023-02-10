English
    Odisha invests Rs 2,500 crore in sports facilities, ties up with Reliance, Tatas

    The state plans to host more international championships in the latter half of 2023

    Maryam Farooqui
    February 10, 2023 / 05:51 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Odisha, the state that hosted the Hockey Men's World Cup last month for the second time, is gearing up for more international tournaments and is investing Rs 2,500 crore on sports facilities in collaboration with corporate groups such as Reliance and the Tatas.

    The state is now looking to host Hockey Pro League India, which will involve players from Australia and Germany. Rourkela and Bhubaneswar are the two venues in the state for the league matches scheduled in October.

    “We are in talks to bring continental championships in tennis and weightlifting to India. We will have a good number of international events in the latter half of 2023,” said Vineel Krishna, commissioner-secretary, sports and youth services department of the government of Odisha.

    Odisha has become a hub of hockey and is also looking to develop other sports in the state.