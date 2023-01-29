 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Novak Djokovic rules Australian Open: 10 best moments

AFP
Jan 29, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Novak Djokovic: From becoming the first Serb to win a Grand Slam to equalling Rafael Nadal's record.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic extended his unparalleled record of Australian Open titles to 10 with victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

AFP Sport recalls Djokovic's incredible run of success on the way to becoming the undoubted king of Melbourne Park:

First Serb: 2008

Becomes first Serb to win a Grand Slam. Then 20, he burst into the big time with a straight-sets victory in the semi-finals over world number one Roger Federer.