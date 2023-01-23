 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Not that I'm aware of: Dravid on India adopting split captaincy

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:18 PM IST

Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday denied that his team has adopted split captaincy.

Since India's unceremonious semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup last year, there is speculation over the future of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the shortest format.

The three have not featured in any T20 game since the World Cup semifinal against England in November, missing the series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. They will also miss the three games against the Black Caps starting this week.

In Rohit's absence, Hardik Pandya has led the Indian T20 side and is also seen as the front-runner to captain the team in the 2024 T20 World Cup.