'Nostradamus' Dinesh Karthik predicts Umesh Yadav's six during India vs Australia test. Watch

Veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik, was commentating the India vs Australia third test match, accurately predicted a six from Umesh Yadav casually, earning him the alias Nostradamus on Twitter.

Nathan Lyon was about to bowl the delivery to Yadav, when Karthik said that he would be going for a six.

"I think he's going to go for a six. It's either six or out," Karthik told his co-commentators.

And then Yadav hits a big one prompting a commentator to call Dinesh Karthik “Nostradamus”, a famous French astrologer and seer, best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of poetic quatrains apparently predicting future events. He lived in the 1500s.

Moneycontrol News