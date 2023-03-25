 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Who is Nitu Ghanghas, the new women's world champion in boxing in 48kg category

Moneycontrol News
Mar 25, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

Nitu Ghanghas, who was born in Bhiwani in October 2000, defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg 5-0 in the 48kg category final on Saturday.

Nitu Ghanghas became the sixth Indian boxer to win Gold at the World Championships on Saturday (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @ddsportschannel)

Nitu Ghanghas was crowned the world champion in the 48kg category after the boxer defeated Mongolia's Lutsaikhan Altansetseg 5-0 in the final of the ongoing World Championships in New Delhi on Saturday.

Here are a few things to know about the 22-year-old pugilist:

LIFE AWAY FROM THE RING

Away from the boxing ring,  Ghanghas is also employed with the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi, where she serves as the Assistant Manager in Human Resource Management Department.

