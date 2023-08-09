Nine World Cup Games rescheduled: India to play Pakistan on Oct 14, Pakistan vs England game on Nov 11

The marquee World Cup match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will now be played on October 14, one day before the original slot, the ICC confirmed on August 9 as the world governing body announced rescheduling nine games of the tournament.

As per the latest update, Pakistan and England will have three of their games rescheduled (either date or time), while dates of India's two games have been altered. The other India game that has been rescheduled is their last league match against the Netherlands which was originally scheduled for November 11 but now it will be held on November 12 in Bengaluru.

That India versus Pakistan match will be advanced by a day was reported by