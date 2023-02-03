 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tennis star Nick Kyrgios admits he assaulted ex-girlfriend

However, he was not convicted in the case, with the magistrate saying the offence was not planned or premeditated and was a "single act of stupidity".

Nick Kyrgios at a court in Canberra, Australia on February 3.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a "single act of stupidity".

Appearing in a Canberra court, the Wimbledon finalist admitted assaulting then-girlfriend Chiara Passari on January 10, 2021, by pushing her to the ground after a heated argument.

Kyrgios said he was "not in a good place" at the time, and that he "reacted to a difficult situation in a way I deeply regret".

"I know it wasn't OK and I'm sincerely sorry for the hurt I caused," he said in a statement.