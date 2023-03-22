 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New IPL rule: Captains allowed to name playing XI after toss

PTI
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

The 2023 season of IPL will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28.

The captains of IPL teams can name their playing eleven after the toss instead of handing over team sheets before the spin of coin, stated the new playing conditions issued by the BCCI.

According to playing conditions clause 1.2.1: "Each captain shall nominate 11 players plus a maximum of 5 substitute fielders in writing to the IPL Match Referee after the toss." "Other than set out in Clause 1.2.9 no player (member of the playing eleven) may be changed after the nomination and prior to the start of play without the consent of the opposing captain."

This effectively means that after the toss, if a skipper feels that he needs to change his eleven as per demands of the situation, he is free to do that till the match starts.

The other significant change in playing conditions is penalising unfair movement by the wicketkeeper in case there is shift in position before the batter meets the ball.