    Nagpur pitch 'tricked' us: Australia batter Peter Handscomb

    Many Australian batters were out playing poor shots. Some of them played for the turn when there was none.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

    Australia batter Peter Handscomb on Thursday admitted that the Nagpur track 'tricked' the visiting side as it did a lot less than what they had feared in the opening Test of the four-match series.

    Ravindra Jadeja (5/47) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/42) shared eight wickets between them as Australia were bowled out for 177 in their first innings. Many Australian batters were out playing poor shots. Some of them played for the turn when there was none.

    India reached 77 for 1 at stumps on the opening day.

    "It definitely wasn't easy out there. It's tough because when the pitch is playing tricks that starts to play with your mind a little bit as well," Handscomb said at the press conference after the opening day's play.