IPL playoff: Mumbai win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Panda during the toss of the IPL 2023 T20 cricket playoff match (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against holders Gujarat Titans in a rain-hit start to the final playoff in the IPL in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The winner of the match will meet Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday at the same venue -- the world's biggest cricket stadium.

A heavy spell of rain delayed the toss and the match was to begin 30 minutes after the scheduled start of 7:30 pm (1400 GMT).

Five-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai sneaked into the final four and then won their knockout match against Lucknow Super Giants to edge closer to another title.

Table-toppers Gujarat, who had a fairytale debut season last year when they won the title in front of their home crowd, have got a second shot at making the final after they lost the first playoff to Chennai.

Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said: "Knockouts and qualifiers are fun."

Teams

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (capt), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (capt), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)