Mumbai Indians welcomes Women's Premier League team to its growing 'One Family'

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited, was the second highest bidder at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction with Rs 912 crore, and will operate the Mumbai franchise for a 10-year licence.

Mumbai Indians is already the owner of the men's team for the last 15 years. Its women's team is now the fourth MI franchise, after Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town, and MI Emirates.

Welcoming the Women's Premier League team to its growing 'One Family', Mumbai Indians said in a statement that it is taking forward its commitment to support sports for women.

The statement further said the newly introduced WPL is set to be a game changer for not only women’s cricket in India and across the globe but also women sportspersons in general.

Feeling proud to be part of the women's franchise, owner Nita M. Ambani said it is a watershed moment in Indian cricket, and hoped the ability, strength, and potential of the new Women's League will shine on a global scale. "With great joy and pride, I welcome our women's cricket team to the MI #OneFamily! This is a historic moment for Indian cricket, and we are delighted to be a part of it. India's women cricketers have always made the nation proud in the global sporting arena – be it the World Cup, Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games! This new Women's League will once again shine a global spotlight on the talent, power, and potential of our girls," Nita M. Ambani said.

"I'm sure our Women's MI team will take the Mumbai Indians brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to a new level altogether. My heartiest congratulations to BCCI on this landmark announcement! It will pave the way for more and more young women to take up professional sport. At Reliance, we remain committed to the glorious rise of women not just in cricket, but sport in general," she noted. Akash M. Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, said, ".... The launch of the Women's Premier League is a historic moment and I'm proud that India is at the forefront of this change. I eagerly look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that the WPL will have a lasting impact on the empowerment of women in sports. As we bring the MI experience and best practices into the women's game, we look forward to seeing our women's team excel and inspire future generations of female athletes." Adani Sportsline paid Rs 1,289 crore for the Ahmedabad team, making it the most expensive franchise. The Bengaluru team was purchased for Rs 901 crore by the Diageo-backed RCB. JSW-GMR-backed Delhi Capitals will run the Delhi franchise after bidding at Rs 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. The BCCI's January 25 auction to buy the five women's IPL franchisees ahead of the inaugural edition in March drew a total of 17 bidders. The BCCI announced that the sale of five teams in the inaugural Women's Premier League earned it Rs 4669.99 crore. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group, controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News