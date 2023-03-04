 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mumbai Indians crush Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in WPL opener

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 11:43 PM IST

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led the way with a scintillating 30-ball 65 as Mumbai Indians scored an imposing 207 for five in the opener.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate the victory against Gujrat Titans during the first match played of Women's Premiere league in Navi Mumbai, on March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in a completely one-sided match as the much-anticipated inaugural Women's Premier League began here on Saturday.

In reply, Gujarat Giants were all out for a paltry 64 in 15.1 overs.

Sent into bat by rival captain Beth Mooney, MI were off to a flying start despite losing Yastika Bhatia in the third over.